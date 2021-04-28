New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $37,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

NYSE:TDG opened at $602.46 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.51 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

