New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

