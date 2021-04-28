New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $196.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

