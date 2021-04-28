New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $35 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $373.51 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

