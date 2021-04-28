New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 103,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

