New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

