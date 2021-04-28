New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,073 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.