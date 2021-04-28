New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

