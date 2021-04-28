Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.