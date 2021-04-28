Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading 43.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $57,083.07 and $21.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

