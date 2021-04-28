NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,311. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages have commented on NREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

