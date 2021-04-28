NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

