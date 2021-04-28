NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 178 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

IYG opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $181.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

