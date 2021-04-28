NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

