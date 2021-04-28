NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 437.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

