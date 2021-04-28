NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $106,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

