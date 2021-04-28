NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $111,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

