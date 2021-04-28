NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $126,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $250.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

