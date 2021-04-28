NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $116,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,496.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

