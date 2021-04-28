NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,863,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

