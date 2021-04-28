NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 472 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

NYSE DT opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 195.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

