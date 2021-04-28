NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 475 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.