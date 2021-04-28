NextDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.72 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $261,009.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00273921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,962,907,866 coins and its circulating supply is 1,922,675,756 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

