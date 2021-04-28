NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $1,366.58 on Major Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $765,282.98 and $5,468.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,366.58 or 0.02494307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

