Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nihon Kohden stock remained flat at $$15.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.

NHNKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.