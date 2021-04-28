NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. NIO has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

