Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $539,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.17. 863,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

