Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 2,233.3% in April

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 2,233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 342,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,636. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

