Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.