Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

