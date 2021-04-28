Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 449,349 So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 449,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.44% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of SY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.