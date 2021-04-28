Norges Bank Buys Shares of 490,266 Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.