Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

