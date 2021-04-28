Norges Bank Takes Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFIN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

