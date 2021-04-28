Norges Bank Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USM opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

