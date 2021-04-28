Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.92

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.92 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.92 ($1.61), with a volume of 60885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.74.

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 40,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.