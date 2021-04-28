Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,152 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eyenovia worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

