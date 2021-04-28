Northern Trust Corp Acquires 44,186 Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XpresSpa Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

