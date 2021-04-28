Northern Trust Corp Buys 17,888 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

