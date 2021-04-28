Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 5,089 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.