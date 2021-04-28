Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,228,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $5,917,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.