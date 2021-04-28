Northland Securities Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $116.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. 2,796,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

