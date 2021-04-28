Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 12,854 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 458.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. 623,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

