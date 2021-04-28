Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 504 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MetLife stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. 130,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,173. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.