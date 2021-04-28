Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

