Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

O traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. 30,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,259. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

