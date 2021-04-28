Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,520 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 7.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.20. 26,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,468. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $220.57 and a one year high of $449.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.78 and its 200-day moving average is $397.35.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.