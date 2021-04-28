Northstar Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,014. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

