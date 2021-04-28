Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 88,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

