Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 345 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 614,862 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

